US Aviation Giant Boeing Granted Certification for 737-10

Washington — US aviation giant Boeing received certification for its largest 737 MAX plane, the 737-10, from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the certification followed years of extensive review.

"After extensive safety reviews - including thousands of hours of test flights - the team at the FAA is ready to approve this critical aircraft for sale," Duffy said.

"This is a major win for American manufacturing and our nation's status as a global aviation powerhouse. We invented flight, we pioneered air travel, and we are going to continue leading the way in aviation safety and innovation."

Stephanie Pope, president and chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said more than 30 customers around the world had purchased the 737-10 model, with orders totalling 1,555 planes to date.

"Completing the certification program clears the path for us to deliver a Boeing airplane that will set a new standard in commercial aviation. The 737-10 offers greater capacity, longer range and the best seat economics in its class, a platform that will create more value and opportunities for airlines around the world," Pope said.

"We are also delighted to complete the 737 MAX family and provide our customers the most-efficient and flexible single-aisle airplane portfolio in the industry."

The 737-10 will typically seat between 185 and 210 passengers and offers a range of up to 5,740 kilometres. Boeing said that, like other 737 MAX jets, the 737-10 reduces fuel use and CO2 emissions by 20%.

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