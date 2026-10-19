Boeing 737 Max 10 Nears FAA Certification After Board Meeting

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration held a type certification board meeting for the 737 Max 10 on Friday, moving the largest Max variant closer to U.S. certification, according to The Air Current.

The meeting went well, and an announcement of certification could come as early as next week, according to Bloomberg. After the meeting, Boeing is slated to file a project statement of completion with the FAA, and ceremonial signatures could follow as soon as next week, according to The Air Current.

The Max 7 followed a similar path. Its board meeting likewise took place on a Friday, with Boeing signing the type certificate during the next week, on Aug. 3, according to The Air Current.

The FAA stated that safety drives how long certification takes, according to Bloomberg. Boeing declined to comment.

The Max 10 lets carriers phase out older 757s, according to Bloomberg.

The FAA issued an amended type certificate for the Max 7 in August, clearing the smallest Max variant for production after almost a decade of review. The Max 10 was one of two Boeing programs remaining in the FAA's certification queue at that point, along with the wide-body 777X.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in September that the Max 10 would be certified "very soon." The jet is years behind schedule and accounts for about 30% of all 737 orders. Ortberg also said Boeing needs certification for an additional 737 line in Everett, Washington, to reach a production rate of 52 jets per month next year. That facility is focused on the Max 10.

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This article was originally published in Quartz.

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