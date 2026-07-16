Iconic WWII Aircraft Coming to Elkhart Municipal

ELKHART — The distinctive rumble of radial engines from one of the rarest World War II bombers, the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI,” will be heard in the skies over Elkhart in July when the aircraft visits Elkhart Municipal Airport as part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force.

The bomber is to be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and the RC-45J SNB “Big Oily Beast.”

The AirPower History Tour brings the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation to airports across North America each year. Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 cockpit when the aircraft is not flying.

The B-29 is scheduled to arrive at noon Monday, July 20. Accompanying aircraft are scheduled to arrive on Monday as well. The aircraft will be staged at the Elkhart Municipal Airport, 1211 C.R. 6 W, Elkhart.

The event will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from July 22 through July 26.

Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under.

The T-6, the PT-13, and the RC-45J will be offering rides each day. The B-29 flies from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cockpit tours of the B-29 will be available each day beginning at 9 a.m., except on Saturday and Sunday when they will begin at noon.

Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour. org where additional information about the event may also be found.

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