SkyDrive Stages High-Speed Flying Car Demo Ahead of 2028 Launch

Yamaguchi, July 13 (Jiji Press)—Japanese flying car developer SkyDrive Inc. on Monday demonstrated a high-speed test flight of its electric aircraft over the Seto Inland Sea, western Japan, marking another step toward its goal of launching commercial sightseeing services in 2028. The three-seat aircraft was flown twice, for about 2 kilometers each time, from a test site in the city of Yamaguchi, in western Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture, reaching speeds of up to 86 kilometers per hour. The company, based in the city of Toyota in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi, said it will continue flight testing as it moves toward practical deployment.

The aircraft, powered by 12 electric motors and rotors, is capable of vertical takeoff and landing. Its compact, lightweight design is intended for everyday urban transportation.

"We hope the aircraft will serve tourism and disaster response in Japan while helping address transportation challenges across Asia," founder and CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said.

In June, SkyDrive said it had achieved stable flight at 100 kilometers per hour, which it regards as its target operational cruising speed. The company is seeking type certification in Japan and the United States, aiming to launch commercial services in 2028. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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