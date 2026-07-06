JetZero Says It’s “All Systems Go” After State Budget Unlocks Funding

JetZero's manufacturing and headquarters project moved a significant financial and logistical step closer to takeoff at Piedmont Triad International Airport with Thursday's passage of the 2025-27 state budget.

Gov. Josh Stein is expected to sign Senate Bill 257 into law.

The manufacturer broke ground June 12 on the planned $4.72 billion, 8-million-square-foot campus — nicknamed "The Hub" — where it has pledged to have at least 14,564 employees at full production.

"We're all systems go," Jenny Dervin, JetZero's communications director, said after the state budget bill cleared the General Assembly.

The state's Economic Investment Committee authorized the fledgling aircraft manufacturer's eligibility for up to $1.57 billion in direct state Job Investment Development grants over 37 years.

North Carolina's initial $450 million package became official in August when Gov. Josh Stein signed into law a mini-state budget bill that provided funds for infrastructure expenses.

The money would help the company purchase land and pay for site improvements excluding water and sewer.

That stopgap legislation only provided $118.1 million in incentive funds for fiscal 2025-26.

However, the next round of $133.9 million was frozen awaiting approval of the 2026-27 budget. An additional $198 million would be provided over the next four fiscal years through 2030-31.

The 367-day stalemate between House and Senate Republican leadership hindered JetZero's progress enough that it requested the committee allow it to reduce its workforce targets for 2027 and 2028 and still qualify for annual state incentives.

According to the committee's approval letter, JetZero "has demonstrated the necessity of amending its annual job creation targets and carrying forward the base period one calendar year."

Dan da Silva, JetZero's president and chief operating officer, submitted the request to the committee on May 19.

"Because of delays in state budget funding, which have affected the ability to start our construction, the company requests modifications to its original projections," da Silva wrote.

The committee authorized the incentive package shift on May 26.

As a result, JetZero will remain eligible for full Job Development Investment Grant incentives for 2027 even if it does not have any full-time or contract employees by the end of that year.

The original goal was to have at least 1,047 employees by Dec. 31, 2027, to be fully eligible, or 838 jobs to meet the 80% minimum to qualify for incentives.

JetZero did not respond when asked if having the $139 million available could lead the manufacturer to request amending the incentive package again.

JetZero said its overall commitments remain unchanged at 14,564 jobs and a $4.72 billion capital investment. The committee approved giving JetZero another year — to 2037 — to reach those milestones.

The state budget bill updates how the initial $252 million will be appropriated.

The largest amount at $95 million will be provided to the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority for site analysis, engineering, grading, site preparation, site work and access road and taxiway work. Of that amount, $50 million comes from the 2026-27 budget.

The other funding projects are:

• $90 million — $35 million in fiscal 2025-26 and $55 million in fiscal 2026-27 — to the N.C. Transportation Department "related to construction of a facility for manufacturing, research and development to be owned by the authority.

Among the costs covered by the $90 million include: construction administration; demolition, construction of the substructure and shell of the facility; infrastructure enhancements and upgrades; building services; mechanical systems; contractor fees; fees for permitting, inspections, insurance and related administrative costs; and sidewalks and a pedestrian bridge connecting the facility to the airport hub.

• $30 million, with $15 million coming from each fiscal year, to the authority to purchase up to 150 acres of the 600 acres projected for the project. The authority would own the land.

• $21.6 million, with $7.9 million dispersed in fiscal 2025-26 and $13.7 million in fiscal 2026-27, to the N.C. Transportation "for roadwork needed at the airport for the project."

• $10.2 million — $10 million in fiscal 2025-26 and $200,000 in fiscal 2026-27 — to the N.C. Transportation Department toward "renovation costs and capital improvements to an existing airport hub to render it suitable for the project and be owned by the Authority." Those funds also would be available to offset costs required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

• $5 million to the city of Greensboro for water and sewer infrastructure improvements.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has made JetZero eligible for up to $75.9 million in performance-based incentives over 20 years.

The Greensboro City Council approved paying $1,000 in incentives for every job created, which would make for at least a $14.56 million commitment.

Besides the ground-breaking ceremony, JetZero recently announced a partnership with architecture and interiors firm Cline on its 108,000-square-foot headquarters facility.

Landmark has been named as the general contractor for the project. The goal is taking occupancy in early 2027.

Among Cline's four offices are locations in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Cline is collaborating with Dario Antonioni, JetZero's executive creative director of workplace innovation and campus experience.

"The Hub renovation will transform a three-story building, built in 1988, into a highly collaborative workplace designed to attract world-class talent and support the rapid pace of innovation required to bring a new commercial aircraft to market," according to the companies.

They said the goal of the design is to "balance open collaboration environments, focused workspaces, project rooms, innovation zones, executive briefing areas and social gathering spaces."

Antonioni said that "we believe the workplace itself can become a competitive advantage ... and inspire the teams building the future of aviation. Every space is intentionally designed to help great ideas move faster.”

Cline also is assisting JetZero with renovating its Design Center campus at its current Long Beach, Calif., home.

“JetZero has established a clear vision for how its environments can support innovation, growth and collaboration, and we’re honored to help bring that vision to life," said Mark Odom, a partner at Cline.

JetZero announced in April 2025 plans for a U.S. manufacturing plant to build its Z4 aircraft, which is being marketed as the "world's first commercial blended wing body airplane."

At that time, plant construction was projected to start in the first half of 2026. The initial test flight was expected in 2027 and commercial flight service by 2030.

The Z4 aircraft is being marketed as the "world's first commercial blended wing body airplane." The initial Demonstrator test flight is expected in 2027 and commercial flight service by 2030.

The aircraft is being designed to seat between 200 and 250 passengers, fly up to 5,000 nautical miles and is compatible with existing airport infrastructure and sustainable aviation fuel.

The Z4 design blends the wings and fuselage to enable the entire wingspan to generate lift, delivering up to 50% greater fuel efficiency and a corresponding reduction in emissions.

The facility will manufacture up to 20 Z4s per month.

According to a company presentation, JetZero plans to pay an average annual wage of $89,340.

As many as 15% of JetZero's pledged 14,560 employees — or 2,184 — at PTI could be contractors serving in full-time roles.

State law permits contract workers to count toward full-time employment obligations if the project is considered a transformative project, as JetZero has been designated.

The key requirement is that contract workers must come from firms based in North Carolina. They would not receive JetZero employee benefits.

JetZero-badged full-time jobs will include systems and aerospace engineering, supply chain management, production, administrative and financial, human resources, research and development, and customer service.

All positions are posted to both Jobs at JetZero and NCWorks.gov, said John Dowdy, JetZero's communications director.

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