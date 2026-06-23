11 Drones Seized by FBI Seattle at USA-Australia World Cup Game

Eleven drones were seized and four people arrested at Seattle Stadium during the FIFA Men’s World Cup match between the U.S. and Australia Friday.

Two people were arrested for flying drones, while another two were arrested for trespassing at the stadium, as thousands of fans packed downtown streets, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration has prohibited flying drones in temporary flight restriction areas around World Cup stadiums and fan celebrations to “protect fans, players and critical infrastructure from accidents and security threats,” according to FBI Seattle.

On match days, aircraft operations — including drones — are not allowed within a radius of 3 nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around the stadium, also known as Lumen Field, according to the FAA.

Operators who fly drones in a restricted area without authorization can face drone confiscation, fines of up to $100,000 and federal criminal charges. During the Belgium-Egypt World Cup match Monday, the FBI seized another five drones.

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