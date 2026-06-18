Jet Reported Mechanical Problems Before Fatal Loop 20 Crash, Airport Says

Jun. 17—New details released Wednesday show the business jet that crashed onto Loop 20 Tuesday night was attempting to divert to Laredo International Airport before going down.

According to the Laredo International Airport, the aircraft reported mechanical difficulties while en route from Los Cabos, Mexico, to Austin, Texas, at approximately 9:58 p.m. CDT.

"The aircraft was attempting to divert to LRD when it went down on Loop 20, several miles short of the airfield, and came to rest after striking a passenger vehicle on the highway," LIA said.

The crash left one person dead and injured five people aboard the aircraft, as well as one occupant of the vehicle it struck.

"Laredo International Airport (LRD) extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life in last night's aircraft incident," the airport said in a statement. "Our thoughts are also with the five surviving passengers and crew, as well as the occupant of the ground vehicle involved, all of whom are receiving medical care."

The incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport also confirmed the aircraft was operated by NetJets.

"We acknowledge and appreciate NetJets' full cooperation with authorities and their deployment of crisis response and family support resources to assist those affected," the airport said.

They also commended the work of the Laredo Police and Fire Departments, area first responders and bystanders.

"Their efforts under extremely hazardous conditions were instrumental in the rescue of five lives," the airport said. "Five police officers sustained injuries related to smoke inhalation during rescue operations and were treated accordingly; we are grateful for their service and wish them a full recovery."

Traffic along Loop 20 and surrounding roadways continues to be affected as investigators work the scene.

"We ask the public to avoid the area and to respect the work of investigators and emergency personnel," the airport said.

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