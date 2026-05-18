Midair Collision Sparks Crash at Idaho Air Show; Crews Ejected, ‘Found Safe’

While watching aerial performances at the Gunfighter Skies air show Sunday at Mountain Home Air Force Base, those in the crowd of thousands stood and began pointing to a thick plume of black smoke rising in the sky.

Two of the performing aircraft collided midair two miles northwest of the base, a spokesperson with the Mountain Home Air Force Base 366th Fighter Wing told the Idaho Statesman.

The Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters posted on social media shortly after 6 p.m. that all aircrew involved were in “stable condition.” Air St. Luke’s, which was part of the emergency response, said “the injuries reported were not life-threatening.”

[Related: Idaho spectator films moment two jets collide at air show]

The crash occurred at about 12:10 p.m. during a performance involving two E/A-18G “Vikings” Growler demo team aircraft flown by four crew members from the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 from Whidbey Island in Washington, according to a 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office news release.

Four parachutes could be seen in the sky near the crash scene. One Idaho Statesman reporter in attendance saw the parachutes and what appeared to be sparks in the sky.

“All four of the air crew successfully ejected and they are being evaluated by medical personnel,” the 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office said in a news release sent at 3:18 p.m. “First responders are on the scene.”

The aircraft crashed onto Grand View Highway, also known as Idaho 167, causing Elmore County to quickly closed the roadway. Grand View Highway will remain closed between South Simco Road and Airbase Road for “several days” while officials conduct an investigation, the Mountain Home Air Force Base said in a news release.

“First and foremost, we are incredibly thankful that everyone involved in today’s incident is safe,” Col. David Gunter, 366th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement. “The extraordinary professionalism of our emergency response teams, including the city and county, allowed for quick response to the aircrew as well as securing the scene to ensure the safety of our guests, performers and community.”

An air show announcer kept the crowd calm in the immediate aftermath of the crash, telling attendees that the parachutes were a promising sign.

“The crews were able to eject,” an air show announcer told the crowd. “… There were four good parachutes. That is always a positive in our world. If you are so inclined to take the time now to say a prayer.”

This was the first time Gunfighter Skies had been held in eight years. A hang glider pilot died in an accident at that 2018 event. In 2003, a Thunderbird crashed but the pilot was able to eject at a Mountain Home air show.

Attendees were instructed not to leave the base. Emergency crews needed to have the area clear to respond to the crews and control a brush fire that was sparked by the crash, according to an announcement.

The base announced it was canceling the remainder of the show at about 2:30 p.m.

“Thank you to all our guests for your patience and compassion, which has allowed us to quickly and safely respond to the incident,” the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters said on social media Sunday evening.

The 366th Fighter Wing noted in the release that the EA-18G Growler aircraft involved is a “variant in the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the proven F/A-18 F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite.”

The Mountain Home Air Force Base did not immediately respond to the Statesman’s questions about the cause of the crash, but said more information would be released as it became available.

Reporter Shannon Tyler contributed.

©2026 The Idaho Statesman. Visit idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.