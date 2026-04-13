Oklahoma's Aerospace Industry Evolves as Drone Technology Takes Off

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s hard-earned reputation as an aviation industry hub is rising in a time of revolution propelled by drone technology, the state’s chief aerospace advocate believes.

The Sooner State is already home to the world’s largest aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul centers, with the base maintenance facility for American Airlines in Tulsa and the premier global military MRO site at Tinker Air Force Base.

“That’s what makes us known as the MRO capitol of the world,” said Grayson Ardies, who is executive director of the Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics as well as chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority.

Numerous parts and component manufacturers, such as Tulsa’s NORDAM, also make MRO the “bread and butter” of an industry that generates at least $44 billion in annual economic activity and supports more than 120,000 jobs in the state.

But Ardies said a lot of things are happening, including work supported by Tulsa Innovation Labs, to elevate Oklahoma’s position as a leader in drone research, manufacturing and operations. The Choctaw Nation’s Emerging Aviation Technology Center and the Osage Nation’s Skyway Range are major contributors. Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education (OAIRE) drives innovation and development of cutting-edge technology.

“There’s a lot of different pieces and parts right now that are on the testing and research side that we are trying to parlay into the manufacturing side,” Ardies said. “What we’ve seen in the last five years is a lot of innovative, high-technology kinds of companies coming to the forefront.”

Ardies was interviewed recently on the sidelines of the annual Aero Day held at the state Capitol. More than 60 organizations and perhaps 1,500 people were there, representing industry and government as well as colleges, flight schools and other academic institutions. Visitors got to check out advanced drones and interactive flight simulators among other cool exhibits.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who spoke, said the day offered an opportunity to showcase Oklahoma as a global leader in aviation, defense and autonomous systems.

“We are committed to strengthening this dynamic industry, ensuring it continues to thrive and create top-tier jobs for Oklahomans,” he said.

Ardies said industry players in the state also are committed to supporting the nation’s defense as drones reshape warfare.

“Drone technology obviously has changed the battlefield … (It) has been and will continue to be the new tech within the defense industry,” he said.

The National Guard has invested in Camp Gruber in Muskogee County as a place where military units can experience uncrewed aerial system and counter-UAS operations in a modern battlefield environment. At Fort Sill near Lawton, OSU’s OAIRE program has assisted the Army with research and education related to counter-drone warfare.

Companies that have recently invested in aerospace and defense in Oklahoma include:

* Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, which plans to open a new advanced turbojet engine manufacturing facility in Bristow.

Firehawk Aerospace Inc., which plans to build a $22 million additive rocket fuel manufacturing facility in Lawton.

Long Wave Inc. of Oklahoma City, which won a subcontract to help develop a new aircraft for the Navy.

Dawn Aerospace USA, which chose the Oklahoma Air and Space Port at Burns Flat for operations of its Mk-II Aurora spaceplane.

According to the latest Aerospace Commerce Economic Services report from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the industry drew about $450 million in new capital investment in 2025. At least 37 companies announced plans to build or expand facilities in the state, creating 1,325 new jobs.

Ardies said it’s anticipated that aerospace eventually will eclipse energy as Oklahoma’s most impactful industry.

“Not because oil and gas is going down but because aerospace and defense has gone up so much,” he said.

He said Aero Day at the Capitol used to be held simply to raise awareness of the industry. Now, it’s all about networking to create new opportunities for growth. People around the world are now more aware of Oklahoma’s reputation in aerospace and aeronautics.

“And the Legislature, state leaders, they are all in on aerospace and defense,” Ardies said.

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