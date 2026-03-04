Iraq Extends Airspace Closure as Regional Flight Disruptions Continue

Baghdad — Iraq has extended the closure of its airspace until Saturday as disruptions continue to affect flights across the Middle East.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday that Iraqi airspace will remain closed to all arriving, departing and overflying aircraft until then.

"This decision is based on the ongoing assessment of the security situation and regional developments and will be subject to further review in light of any new updates," the authority said in a statement.

Airspace over Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar also remains closed.

Qatar Airways, the country's national carrier, said an update will be provided by Friday. Doha said earlier that more than 8,000 people are stranded in the country and more travellers are on cruise ships.

A drone targeted Kuwait International airport on Saturday causing several minor injuries among workers and some damage to one of the passenger terminals.

Meanwhile, Syria resumed operations at Aleppo's airport on Wednesday, by opening the northern sector of its airspace toward Turkey. The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority said the move was intended to balance aviation safety and security while maintaining minimal connectivity to facilitate travel, supplies and other essential activities.

However, operations in the rest of the country, including Damascus International Airport, remain closed until further notice.

Jordan reopened its airspace on Tuesday after a brief closure.

Saudi Arabia and Oman's airports are open, though some flights have been affected by airspace closure in neighbouring countries. Oman has suspended all permits to operate drones in the country.

The United Arab Emirates has been operating limited flights to help stranded passengers leave the country. Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla al-Marri said on Tuesday that 17,498 passengers had departed on 60 flights since March 1. Authorities plan to increase operations to about 80 flights per day to carry more than 27,000 passengers.

©2026 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.