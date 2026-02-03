Canada Says Jet Certification Trump Complained About is ‘Underway’

Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly said the country’s aviation regulator is working toward certifying Gulfstream jets and that she believes the Trump administration’s complaints about delays can be resolved.

“It is our understanding that the certification process is well underway and that the certification demands were absolutely recent,” Joly said on the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

The approval process for aircraft “is something we don’t politicize,” she added.

President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on aircraft from Canada sold in the U.S., and to decertify all new Canadian planes. The president indicated he was unhappy that the government in Ottawa hasn’t yet approved certain jets made by Gulfstream, a unit of General Dynamics Corp., that have already been certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Steven MacKinnon, Canada’s minister of transport, said Friday he had spoken with executives from General Dynamics and Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc., and that officials from his department are in touch with U.S. regulators. “Our government is actively working on the situation,” he said.

Shares of Bombardier were down more than 5% to C$234.34 in late afternoon trading in Toronto.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers denounced Trump’s threat in a statement, warning that decertification and tariffs “would cause serious disruption to the North American aerospace industry and put thousands of jobs at risk on both sides of the border.”

The union also highlighted safety concerns. “Threats to decertify Canadian aircraft are unjustified and dangerous,” it said. “Aircraft certification exists to ensure safety, not to serve as a political or economic weapon.”

