Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, has been selected to deliver the S-92A+ helicopter, the next-generation variant of its S-92 helicopter, to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) for its Presidential Helicopter II program.

Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky's partnership with the Republic of Korea spans more than 70 years, including Black Hawk, Seahawk and S-92 helicopter programs. Since taking delivery of three S-92 helicopters in 2007, the ROKAF has relied on the platform for nearly two decades of safe and reliable presidential transport. S-92 helicopters have also supported Korea Coast Guard search and rescue operations, along with firefighting and other lifesaving missions for South Korea's National 119 Rescue Headquarters, part of the country's National Fire Agency.

For the new presidential fleet, Korea Aviation Engineering & Maintenance Service (KAEMS), a subsidiary of Korea Aerospace Industries, will perform in-country mission equipment completion for three of the four S-92A+ helicopters. The contract also includes additional special mission equipment and sustainment support, including critical spare parts and field service representation.

“We are deeply honored that the S-92A+ has been selected as the Republic of Korea’s presidential helicopter. Building on the Republic of Korea Air Force’s long-term experience operating the S-92A, we are confident the S-92A+ will continue supporting this critical mission with the highest standards of safety and reliability,” said Wonik Lee, South Korea country executive for Lockheed Martin.

Lee added, “The S-92 platform’s shared heritage in presidential transport across the Republic of Korea, the United States and other nations makes this selection especially meaningful. Together with Korean aerospace partner KAEMS’ participation in the program, this milestone reflects Lockheed Martin’s longstanding commitment to the ROK-U.S. alliance, national defense and defense industry cooperation.”