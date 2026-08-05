L2 Aviation Secures KC-46 CASPER Multiple Award Contract with USAF

The United States Air Force (USAF) has chosen L2 Aviation for a Commercial Aircraft Strategic Parts Exchange and Repair (CASPER) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) servicing the USAF’s KC-46 aircraft.

The Boeing KC-46A Pegasus is an aerial refueling aircraft currently used by the USAF for applications like:

Air refueling

Cargo transport

Passenger transport

Aeromedical evacuation

The CASPER program is a Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that spans a five-year ordering period.

By entering the new contract, L2 Aviation can now provide support for KC-46A Pegasus components, including tasks like:

Repair

Teardown

Sustainment

Testing

Evaluation

Exchange

L2 Aviation President and Chief Operating Officer Tony Bailey said, “This award represents another important milestone in L2 Aviation's continued expansion within the defense market.”

Bailey continued, “Being selected by the United States Air Force validates the investments we have made in quality, engineering, manufacturing, repair capabilities, FAA-certified operations and disciplined program execution.”

“This development provides L2 Aviation the opportunity to compete for future work supporting one of the Air Force's most important aircraft platforms. We are honored by the confidence placed in our team and look forward to supporting the mission readiness of the KC-46 fleet,” added Bailey.

L2 Aviation Business Development Manager, Government Systems, Drew Bishop said, "L2 Aviation continues to demonstrate that our capabilities extend well beyond traditional avionics integration."

Bishop noted, "This award expands our position within the military sustainment market and creates new opportunities to support the Department of Defense with the same quality, responsiveness and technical excellence that have defined L2 Aviation for decades.”

“We look forward to competing for future task orders and building lasting relationships across the defense community,” stated Bishop.