Bombardier Defense’s Global 6500 to Support South Korea Electronic Warfare Program

Bombardier Defense has announced that South Korea has chosen the Global 6500 aircraft to support its Electronic Warfare (EW) program.

The aircraft is already being used by South Korea as the platform for their Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) program.

Korean Air made the formal purchase of the aircraft, which was formalized with a signing ceremony in Seoul, Korea.

Showcasing the capability to disrupt enemy electromagnetic signals from a distance, the Global 6500 will be deployed in a Stand Off Jammer (SOJ) mission.

The Global 6500 aircraft is capable of a variety of missions, including:

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Multi-role

Medical evacuation

Head-of-state transport

Vice-President, Worldwide Sales, Bombardier Defense, Michael Anckner said, “The Global 6500 aircraft is in demand around the world because of its performance and versatility, and we’re extremely proud that it was chosen for two very advanced, yet different defense missions in South Korea.”

“This aircraft is trusted because of its proven military track record, yet it remains highly adaptable as defense needs evolve," added Anckner.