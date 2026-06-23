Embraer Enters Service and Support Agreement for Brazilian Air Force’s KC-390 Aircraft

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has contracted Embraer to support its fleet of KC-390 Millennium aircraft.

To ensure the mulitmission platform has consistent availability, Embraer will offer full lifecycle support for the FAB’s KC-390 Millennium that are currently in service as well as future deliveries.

Support services that Embraer will provide as part of the new agreement include:

Component repair and overhaul

Spare parts supply

Engineering services

Technical publications

Extra support for contingency situations

The FAB has several goals for the collaboration, such as:

Improving logistics performance

Enhancing operational predictability

Enabling rapid response to FAB needs

Brazilian Air Force General Support Commander Lieutenant-Brigadier Valter Malta said, “The signing of this Logistics Support Agreement reinforces the Brazilian Air Force’s commitment to operational readiness and fleet availability.”

Malta continued, “Through this contract, we will provide the maintenance and logistical sustainment required to support the KC-390 Millennium, which is a strategic asset for the country’s mobility, defense and rapid response capabilities.”

“In addition, the agreement contributes to enhancing operational efficiency across the Brazilian Air Force, while strengthening reliability and ensuring continuity for a program that has become a global benchmark in military aviation,” added Malta.

Embraer Services & Support CEO and President Carlos Naufel said, “We are very pleased to sign this agreement with the FAB.”

Naufel continued, “This contract further reinforces Embraer’s decades-long commitment to supporting the Brazilian Air Force with comprehensive, world-class solutions designed to maximize operational availability and efficiency across the KC-390 Millennium fleet.”

“Our goal is to support the FAB’s mission readiness and its ability to perform at the highest standards,” noted Naufel.