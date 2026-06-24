Ukrainian Cruise Missile Attack Sets Russian Factory Ablaze

dpa

(TNS)

Moscow — A cruise missile attack has damaged a factory in the south-western Russian city of Voronezh and caused injury to three people, regional governor Alexander Gusev posted on Telegram on Monday.

Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed the attack in a statement, saying a factory that produces electronic components for missiles was hit.

"The destroyed capacities of the facility significantly worsen Russia's ability to produce new missiles," it said. Images shown on social media indicate severe damage to the factory.

Air-launched cruise missiles were used, it said, meaning missiles fired from aircraft. Kiev has British-made Storm Shadow missiles.

Russia's Gusev said that country's air defences had destroyed a number of "flying high-speed targets" over the city. "At the moment, it is known that there are three injured people, one of them seriously," he said.

Still he acknowledged damage in the production halls of a company and to apartment buildings and cars. Gusev did not provide details on the company.

Voronezh is only a little more than 180 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine has been warding off a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have increasingly hit strategically significant targets in the Russian hinterland.

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