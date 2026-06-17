GA-ASI Announces MoU with INTEC Group for CCA Entry-Into-Service and Support

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) recently signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INTEC Group focused on Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA).

Under the agreement, INTEC will provide support for the Gambit series, including:

Mission systems architecture and integration

Entry into service

Logistic support

The MoU was signed by GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue and INTEC Group CEO Christoph Otten at the ILA Berlin air show.

The Gambit CCA is an uncrewed combat jet that’s ideal for missions like:

Air-to-air

Air-to-ground

Electronic warfare

Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD)

Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (DEAD)

Stand-off precision strike

Flight tests for the YFQ-42A CCA are currently underway, being prepared for use by the U.S. Air Force and also being selected for the U.S. Marine Corps CCA evaluation program.

GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue said, “We’re excited to work with INTEC. INTEC’s experience in mission system architecture and integration will help GA-ASI to ensure that new capabilities for Gambit are produced on time and will be ready to meet the increasing demand for CCA from European nations.”

INTEC’s CEO Christoph Otten commented, “We are proud to partner with GA-ASI on one of the most important future airpower programs.”

Otten added, “By combining GA-ASI’s worldclass technology with INTEC’s expertise in system integration, sustainment and operational support, we are committed to delivering tangible value to the German CCA program and strengthening long-term mission readiness.”