Aero-Dienst/ADAC Obtains Second Bombardier Challenger 650 for Medevac Operations

Aero-Dienst GmbH has announced the addition of a second Challenger 650 from Bombardier Defense to its fleet.

The new Challenger 650 is being configured specifically for medevac operations so it can be used in ADAC’s air ambulance and patient repatriation services around the globe.

Bombardier’s Challenger 605/650 has achieved a dispatch reliability of over 99.99%, with expansive room for loading and accommodating passengers on stretchers.

Key features of the Challenger 650 include:

Range around 4,000nm (7,408 km)

Impressive short-field performance

Wide cabin

Large passenger door

Vice President, Worldwide Defense Sales, Bombardier Defense, Michael Anckner said, “The addition of a second Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft by Aero-Dienst underscores the confidence operators place in our platform’s reliability, performance and adaptability for critical missions.”

Anckner added, “Our Challenger 650 aircraft continues to set the benchmark for medevac operations, offering the range, cabin space and operational flexibility required to respond rapidly and effectively to emergencies around the world.”

“We are proud to continue supporting ADAC in their vital mission,” noted Anckner.

Managing Director of Aero-Dienst Dr. Oliver Kosing said, “Aero-Dienst, with its extensive experience in ambulance operations for ADAC, is looking forward to introducing the second Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft under our AOC (air operator certificate).”

Kosing continued, “The Challenger 650 aircraft is ideally suited to our operational requirements.” He emphasized in particular its advanced intensive care equipment, as well as the spacious cabin with stand-up height, enabling optimal in-flight medical care.”

Board Member of ADAC Versicherung AG Marc Kottmann said, "When ADAC members travel, they travel with the confidence that should anything happen, they have access to one of Europe's leading air ambulance services.”

Kottmann continued, “That is not a claim we make lightly; it is the result of more than 50 years of expertise, thousands of missions, and a relentless focus on quality.”

“Adding a second Challenger 650 is our commitment to keeping that standard not just intact, but ahead,” added Kottmann.

Aero-Dienst GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC SE).