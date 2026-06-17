European Commission to Support SHARP Project by MTU, Safran and Avio Aero

The European Commission recently announced its support for the SHARP project (Sovereign High-performance Architecture for Rotorcraft Propulsion), which focuses on developing scalable technology for next-generation helicopter engines to be used for military applications.

To support the project, the European Defence Fund (EDF) is distributing around €25 million.

The SHARP project is a collaborative effort between:

In pursuit of developing the ENGHE (European Next Generation Helicopter Engine)—a military helicopter designed to simplify maintenance needs without sacrificing performance.

ENGHE’s key features include:

Advanced technology and performance

Improved cost-effectiveness

Sovereign capabilities

Expanded range

Increased payload

Higher speed

More availability

To complete the project, a team of 25 partners is being assembled with partners from 12 European countries, including experts like:

SMEs

Universities

Research institutes

The EURA (EUropean Military Rotorcraft Engine Alliance) joint venture—a joint venture between MTU Aero Engines and Safran Helicopter Engines—is coordinating the project, including the assembly of the SHARP team.

The ENGHE is designed for compatibility with existing projects involving next-gen military helicopters that are pursuing entry into service by 2040. These are:

ENGRT (European Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies)

NGRC (Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability)

Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Cédric Goubet said, “By supporting SHARP, and more broadly our ENGHE engine project, Europe is showing its willingness to ensure self-reliance in sovereignty and technologies for tomorrow’s military helicopters.”

Goubet added, “We thank the European Union and the EDF initiative, as well as the nations that support our project, for their confidence in our capability and commitment to stronger European defense capabilities.”

Chief Program Officer of MTU Aero Engines Dr. Ottmar Pfänder commented, “In light of a continuously aging European fleet of military helicopters the need is obvious: From 2040 onwards, a large proportion of these rotorcraft will have to be replaced.”

Pfänder continued, “We joined forces across the continent to underline the importance of this technology program. It will further reinforce European sovereignty and strengthen the European supply chain.”

CEO of Avio Aero Riccardo Procacci said, “SHARP marks an important milestone in the journey toward Europe’s next-generation rotorcraft engine and reinforces the value of collaboration in developing sovereign, high-performance propulsion technologies.”

Procacci noted, “We are proud to partner with EURA on this initiative, contributing within a fully European framework while leveraging Avio Aero’s well-established expertise and know-how in helicopter propulsion.”

EURA CEO Wolfgang Gärtner said, “We are ready to coordinate this multi-national and truly European team. We are all united by the will and the track record to provide our forces with most-modern technologies – while ensuring European sovereignty.”