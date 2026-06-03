Embraer to Collaborate with Hellenic Aerospace Industry on MRO Support for Hellenic Air Force C-390 Millennium Fleet

Embraer has announced a new agreement with Hellenic Aerospace Industry to enable the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) to develop capabilities for maintaining its upcoming fleet of C-390 aircraft.

To finalize the agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by:

Vice President of Contracts at Embraer Defense & Security Fabio Caparica

Executive Chairman of Hellenic Aerospace Industry Mr. Alexandros Diakopoulos

This new agreement allows Embraer to expand its reach in the European MRO market and helps the HAF to establish local support infrastructure for its fleet.

Diakopoulos said, "Signing this MoU with Embraer means more to us than a business agreement. It reflects our conviction that HAI can and should be the natural choice for world-class aerospace companies seeking a reliable partner in Europe.”

He continued, “Developing C-390 maintenance and support capabilities in Greece does not only serve the operational needs of the Hellenic Air Force—it also builds an industrial foundation of lasting, long-term value for our country.”

“It is precisely this combination of operational autonomy and industrial development that defines HAI's strategic direction," added Diakopoulos.

Caparica commented, “Hellenic Aerospace Industry is a company we know well and with whom we have cooperated for several decades.”

He explained, “Over the years, we have come to value the expertise of its employees and the quality of the work they deliver. Under these conditions, HAI naturally stands out as the ideal partner for us in Greece.”

Vice President Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales, Embraer Services & Support, Douglas Lobo said, “This strategic agreement with Hellenic Aerospace Industry paves the way for future discussions on expanding in-country maintenance expertise, supporting enhanced MRO capabilities and autonomy for the Hellenic Air Force (HAF).”

Lobo continued, “We are committed to strengthening this partnership by sharing our services and support expertise to help develop local capabilities and establish a solid foundation for long-term, sustainable cooperation.”

“This agreement will also enable Embraer to further strengthen its presence in Greece and reinforce its long-standing relationship with the country,” noted Lobol.