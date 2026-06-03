GA-ASI and USAF Conduct Advanced Manned-Unmanned Teaming Demonstration with MQ-20 Avenger and F-35

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) recently collaborated on a flight test demonstration showcasing the advanced manned-unmanned teaming capabilities of the MQ-20 Avenger.

Manned-Unmanned Teaming involves pairing warplanes with human pilots with autonomous aircraft, enabling a new era of combat.

The demonstration was performed in collaboration with:

F-35 Joint Program Office

309th Software Engineering Group

461st Flight Test Squadron

370th Flight Test Squadron

Lockheed Martin

Autonodyne

During the flight test, the airborne MQ-20 Avenger CCA surrogate— equipped with GA-ASI’s TacACE (Tactical Autonomy Ecosystem)—communicated with an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet on the ground, wherein the F-35 pilot transmitted tactical autonomy commands using a tablet he had in the cockpit.

The MQ-20’s TacACE accepted the commands, showcasing how Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) communications are possible with a tactical proliferated low Earth orbit data link.

As the MQ-20 shared critical autonomous responses with and received autonomy commands back from the F-35, it was able to do tasks like:

Executing tactical maneuvers

Adjusting waypoints

Pass ADS-B track data to the F-35

“This significant warfighter integration milestone is the beginning of operational readiness for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft and demonstrates the near-term opportunities for force integration,” said Michael Atwood, vice president of Advanced Programs.

Atwood added, “Events like these drive home GA-ASI’s continued commitment to adoption of next-generation data links, mission autonomy, and unmanned air combat operations.”