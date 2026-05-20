Tyndall Airman Implements Next-Gen Solutions like 3D Printing to Reduce Aircraft Downtime

United States Air Force (USAF) Senior Airman Andrew Collier is helping Tyndall Air Force Base (AFB) save time and money by integrating new tools and systems to optimize maintenance activities.

In August 2023, Collier re-established the base’s metals technology shop along with two other Airmen after it had been affected by Hurricane Michael.

"From day one, I was making MILs," Collier said, "Our shop had zero tools [in the tracking system], and now we have over 13,000…It was a lot of work."

Now, Collier helps to reduce aircraft downtime by fabricating custom equipment.

For example, he designed a 3D-printed cover that protects aircraft from damage from missile loading, as it prevents the corners of a missile loading table from impacting the aircraft body.

This has reduced operational costs by at least $100,000 per incident and minimized the need for additional maintenance.

Collier’s work at Tyndall Air Force Base supports the aircraft metals technology core mission, which is used by the F-35A Lightning II team, which completes activities like:

Repairing aircraft structures

Inspecting for corrosion

Maintaining critical support equipment

Other key innovations Collier has spearheaded include:

3D printing custom solutions

Reaming corroded F-35 fastener holes to specific tolerances

Welding broken equipment

Collier said, "A lot of our job, if we do it right, saves the Air Force a lot of money.”

He continued, "The price of material, whether it's plastic, rubber or metal is a lot cheaper than sending it elsewhere or buying a brand new one."

"Collier is a master at designing and creating blueprints," said Master Sgt. Ryan McGarrigle, 325th MXS metals technology section chief.

McGarrigle continued, "He is the one behind the scenes doing the work most people never see. When civil engineering, security forces or aerospace ground equipment personnel come to the shop for help, we point them in his direction and he finds a way to make it happen."

"Our job is very tangible," said Collier, "You [can] see what you're doing, the impact it has because you fabricate something and you [can] hold it in your hand.”

He shared, “I fixed this. ... I helped save money. I helped solve this problem…I enjoy everything about my job. I don't see myself getting out for a very long time."