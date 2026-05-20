GA-ASI Hosts MQ-9A Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System Demo with USAF

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) recently completed flight tests using a MQ-9A Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft to evaluate the performance of an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS).

GA-ASI conducted the demonstration in collaboration with the United States Air Force (USAF) at the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR).

The MQ-9A crews executed all shots with no errors, using a specialized launcher along with laser-guided rockets and featuring a variety of shot profiles, such as aerial targets.

The flight tests showcased the technological adaptation requirements for the MQ-9A and enabled several industry partners and government stakeholders.

GA-ASI President David R. Alexander said, “We recognize the value that a system like APKWS brings to the MQ-9 aircraft as a tool to counter one-way attack drones.”

Alexander continued, “APKWS can increase the number of weapons the MQ-9A is able to carry, as well being able to carry new lower cost weapons.”

He added, “More than anything, this integration effort underscores how government and industry can collaborate to rapidly test and make new capabilities available to warfighters.”