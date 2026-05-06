Embraer Partners with Generation 5 Holding on UAE-Based C-390 Millennium Program

Embraer has announced a new exclusive strategic partnership with Generation 5 Holding—a company specializing in defense and technology—covering usage of the C-390 Millennium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) region.

The agreement covers a collaboration between the two companies to develop MRO capabilities and after-sales support for the C‑390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft in the Middle East and, specifically, in the UAE.

The partnership plans to focus on:

Mission readiness

Long-term fleet sustainability

Rapid response

Industrial and supply chain integration

Additionally, the partnership opens new training opportunities for:

Maintenance technicians

Technical personnel

Operational staff

Representatives from Embraer and Generation 5 Holding signed the agreement at the Make It in the Emirates 2026 event in Abu Dhabi. This included:

Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director of Generation 5 Holding

Mr. Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security

The signing was also attended by:

H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement

H.E. Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Chairman of Generation 5 Holding

Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer

President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security Bosco da Costa Junior said, “This agreement with Generation 5 reflects Embraer’s strong commitment to the United Arab Emirates and to building long-term partnerships.”

He continued, “By partnering with Generation 5, a major industrial player recognized for its expertise, we are consolidating a broad scope of cooperation enabling the delivery of world-class support, training, and industrial participation for the C‑390 program in the UAE.”

Managing Director of Generation 5 Holding Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi said, “This agreement with Embraer, one of the world’s aerospace industry leaders with more than 50 years of proven expertise, reflects our long‑term commitment to strengthening defense industrial capabilities, particularly in the areas of maintenance, repair, and training in the UAE. Embraer’s selection of Generation 5 Holding as its exclusive partner in the UAE strengthens our joint efforts to accelerate knowledge transfer and expand advanced technical capabilities, ensuring that the C-390 Millennium can be supported and sustained locally to the highest international standards.”

He added, “This reinforces our role as a trusted national partner and contributes to the growth of a self‑reliant defense ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s vision.”