U.S. Space Force Chooses Lockheed Martin for Spaced-Based Interceptor Program

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command has chosen Lockheed Martin to support its Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program by developing new capabilities for homeland defense solutions.

Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin’s work aims to further development and integration of SBI capabilities and create an early engagement layer that achieves benefits like:

Expanded coverage

Improved survivability

Stronger deterrence against missile threats

To accomplish this, Lockheed Martin is helping to develop an early, extra layer to the multi-domain, layered shield that enhances protection from evolving missile threats.

Lockheed Martin's SBI system leverages the company’s expertise with combat-proven interceptors, such as:

"Lockheed Martin is already making next generation integrated air and missile defense a reality with our proven capabilities and the expertise across our entire network," said Robert Lightfoot, Lockheed Martin Space president.

Lightfoot added, "We're investing in technology and infrastructure, while bringing together the strength of the full industrial base, to deliver advanced capabilities like SBI faster and are committed to delivering an integrated demonstration by 2028."