Lockheed Martin Secures Contract for C-130J Maintenance and Aircrew Training System Program

Lockheed Martin has announced that the company has secured a contract from the Pentagon to proceed with the C-130J Maintenance and Aircrew Training System (MATS) program.

The contract—worth up to $1.9 billion—is a sole-source, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) agreement that lasts 10 years.

It allows the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to offer training devices and support services to maintenance professionals and aircrews who work on the C-130J. The resources provided include:

Courseware

Operations

Engineering services

Interim and contractor logistics support

The C-130J MATS program currently supports organizations like:

Air Education and Training Command

Air Force Reserve Command

Air Force Special Operations Command

Air National Guard

U.S. Air Mobility Command

U.S. Marine Corps

The new contract also expands the program to include the U.S. Navy Reserve and U.S. Coast Guard.

“This contract award continues the nearly 30-year C-130J franchise and reflects the strong relationship and collaboration between the U.S. Government, Lockheed Martin and our industry partners,” said Todd Morar, vice president of Air and Commercial Solutions at Lockheed Martin.

Morar continued, “This latest contract reaffirms the critical importance of the C-130J MATS program in providing 21st Century Security solutions that support the mission readiness of C-130J operational units across the U.S. military.”