Adversary and Specialized Aircraft Program Office Restores Legacy VH-3A Sea King Helicopter for Service

NAVAIR recently announced that a historic VH-3A Sea King helicopter has been restored and returned into service by the Adversary and Specialized Aircraft Program Office (PMA-226).

NAVAIR’s Security Cooperation Office and industry partner Clayton International and the PMA-226 managed the project, which involved modernizing the aircraft and preparing it for use by the Egyptian Air Force, strengthening the strategic partnership with the organization.

The VH-3A Sea King refurbishment included installing upgrades like:

Renewed electrical backbone

Glass-panel avionics suite

Upgraded communication systems

Enhanced navigation systems

The aircraft was also validated through an Acceptance Check Flight by the Egyptian Air Force in February 2026.

After a custom VIP interior is installed on the helicopter, it will be transported back to Egypt for service.

The aircraft—called BuNo 150615—was initially used by the U.S. Marine Corps for presidential missions for:

John F. Kennedy

Lyndon B. Johnson

Richard Nixon

When Nixon visited Egypt in 1974, he gifted the aircraft to Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

“This milestone is a testament to the teamwork and dedication of our program office, contracting teams, and industry partners,” said Capt. Jason Pettitt, PMA-226 program manager.

Pettitt continued, “Together, we’ve delivered a modernized aircraft that strengthens our partnership with the Egyptian Air Force and highlights the value of collaboration with our allies.”

“The Egyptian Air Force’s active involvement and commitment to quality were key to the success of this program,” added Pettitt.