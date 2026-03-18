Aerodata AG to Equip Armed Forces of Malta with Another King Air Maritime Patrol Aircraft

Aerodata AG has announced that the company will be providing an additional King Air maritime patrol aircraft to the Armed Forces of Malta, contributing to the goal of standardizing their fleet.

The Armed Forces of Malta currently have a fleet of three King Airs, with the new addition bringing the fleet to four. Delivery of the new King Air maritime patrol aircraft is scheduled for the end of 2027.

Malta plans to use the new King Air maritime patrol aircraft for applications like:

Border control

Law enforcement

Search and rescue

Maritime surveillance

As the prime contractor of the project, Aerodata AG is converting the King Air into a maritime patrol aircraft by integrating performance-enhanced radar and sensor technology into AeroMission, Aerodata’s mission management system.

AeroMission is a next-generation mission system with features like:

AI-supported, automatic vessel detection and classification

Intelligent data fusion and sensor technology

To optimize the AI functions, Aerodata is partnering with Data Machine Intelligence (DMI). The two companies showcased a prototype of the collaborative solution at the 2025 Paris Air Show and are now focusing on achieving implementation in under 12 months.

As part of the project with Malta’s Armed Forces, Aerodata is also integrating the interface with Prometheon: the company’s multi-domain information management system.

Prometheon provides benefits like:

Complete mission-specific situational pictures from sensor data

Integrated command and control systems

Enhanced decision-making in reconnaissance missions

Improved operational performance

Decreased operator workload

Neset Tükenmez, CEO of Aerodata AG, says, “We are honored that the Armed Forces of Malta have once again placed their trust in us.”

Tükenmez continues, “This contract highlights the strength of our integrated system approach, in which mission systems, AI-supported evaluation, and ground infrastructure are seamlessly integrated.”

“This creates a comprehensive and scalable solution that significantly increases the operational value for the Maltese Armed Forces,” adds Tükenmez.