National Research Council of Canada Chooses Bombardier Global 6500 for Defense R&D

Bombardier recently announced that the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) has acquired a Global 6500 aircraft to inform research and development for defense and dual-use sectors.

As a high-performance, next-generation aircraft, the Global 6500 will help Canadian innovators develop ways to use modern technologies for the Department of National Defence.

The recently acquired Global 6500 will be based at NRC’s Aerospace Research Center, joining its existing fleet.

The Global 6500 platform integrates cutting-edge technologies that are ideal for supporting the NRC and Canada’s research and defense capabilities. It has been adapted to support complex missions, such as:

Scientific

Governmental

Special-mission

Its structural and electrical architecture allows for installing technologies like:

Sensors

Mission systems

Research equipment

The aircraft acquired by the NRC will also be further modified in Canada to optimize its mission-specific capabilities.

During a special event at the NRC’s Ottawa hangar, the Government of Canada celebrated this acquisition and plans for advanced research and development. The event was attended by:

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement

Mitch Davies, President of the National Research Council of Canada

Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense Stephen McCullough said, “Canada has an exceptional talent base that will enable the Government of Canada and the NRC to conduct advanced research and development with their new Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft, supporting the creation of next‑generation sovereign defense and aerospace capabilities.”

McCullough continued, “The Global 6500 is a proven and highly adaptable platform, chosen for diverse mission profiles around the world.”

“It will continue to contribute to the advancement of innovation across Canada’s defense and aerospace ecosystems, as well as those of allied countries,” added McCullough.

The Government of Canada also previously purchased six Global 6500s in December 2025, for applications like: