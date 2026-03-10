Valkyrie Aero Partners with Embraer on AI-Enabled C-UAS Missions for A-29 Super Tucano

Valkyrie’s Gunslinger AI supports the Find, Fix and Finish of unmanned threats with real-time, enhanced C-UAS tactical decision making and integrated sensors.
March 10, 2026
3 min read
Embraer
69ab0975e3b269c5062aff62 Embraer A29 Cuas

Valkyrie Aero and Embraer have announced a new partnership wherein the two companies will collaborate on upgrading the A-29 Super Tucano with AI-enabled Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities.

Valkyries Gunslinger AI supports the Find, Fix and Finish of unmanned threats with:

  • Real-time, enhanced C-UAS tactical decision making
  • Integrated sensors for C-UAS capabilities
  • Reduced cost counter drone capabilities

This upgrades the Super Tucano by achieving:

  • Improved agility
  • Extended loiter time
  • Advanced tandem cockpit

As the system is able to match speed with one-way attack drones, it allows for accurate engagement from guns, guided rockets and similar weapons.

Market Intelligence Vice-President of Embraer Defense & Security Marcio Monteiro said, “We are proud to partner with Valkyrie to further enhance the A-29 C-UAS mission capabilities.”

Monteiro added, “With over 60,000 combat flight hours, the A-29 Super Tucano is the gold standard for light attack globally, and the ideal platform for manned C-UAS operations,” said,

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy of Valkyrie Aero Chris Turner commented, “Valkyrie is excited to partner with Embraer to deliver Gunslinger on the A-29 platform for customers worldwide. Gunslinger is born from the immediate needs of the frontline warfighter, whom Valkyrie trains and engages with every day.”

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Electric Tow Vehicle Designed for Maneuverability, Intelligence
Evident Shares How Using NDT for Aircraft Inspections Saves MROs Time and Money