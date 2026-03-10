Valkyrie Aero Partners with Embraer on AI-Enabled C-UAS Missions for A-29 Super Tucano

Valkyrie Aero and Embraer have announced a new partnership wherein the two companies will collaborate on upgrading the A-29 Super Tucano with AI-enabled Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities.

Valkyrie’s Gunslinger AI supports the Find, Fix and Finish of unmanned threats with:

Real-time, enhanced C-UAS tactical decision making

Integrated sensors for C-UAS capabilities

Reduced cost counter drone capabilities

This upgrades the Super Tucano by achieving:

Improved agility

Extended loiter time

Advanced tandem cockpit

As the system is able to match speed with one-way attack drones, it allows for accurate engagement from guns, guided rockets and similar weapons.

Market Intelligence Vice-President of Embraer Defense & Security Marcio Monteiro said, “We are proud to partner with Valkyrie to further enhance the A-29 C-UAS mission capabilities.”

Monteiro added, “With over 60,000 combat flight hours, the A-29 Super Tucano is the gold standard for light attack globally, and the ideal platform for manned C-UAS operations,” said,

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy of Valkyrie Aero Chris Turner commented, “Valkyrie is excited to partner with Embraer to deliver Gunslinger on the A-29 platform for customers worldwide. Gunslinger is born from the immediate needs of the frontline warfighter, whom Valkyrie trains and engages with every day.”