Northrop Grumman and Embraer Partner on AAM Capabilities for United States and Allied Nations

Northrop Grumman Corporation has partnered with Embraer to develop advanced tanking capabilities for the KC-390 to enhance options for agile combat employment.

The next-gen air-refueling system being worked on is to be used by the United States Air Force (USAF) and allied nations.

The newly developed KC-390 Multi-Mission Tanker includes features like:

Advanced autonomous aerial refueling boom

Adaptable mission systems

Improved communications

Enhanced situational awareness

Increased survivability options

This collaboration aims to unlock new capabilities for aerial re-fueling and help develop requirements for future potential aerial logistics architectures.

Corporate Vice President and President, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, Tom Jones said, “Northrop Grumman, together with Embraer, is making strategic investments to address the gap in advanced air mobility solutions globally.”

Jones continued, “We’re listening to our customers, particularly in allied nations who seek greater operational autonomy and efficiency, and we’re exploring new technologies that will increase the versatility of the proven KC-390 platform and deliver that greater operational independence our customers need.”

President and CEO, Embraer Defense & Security Bosco da Costa Junior commented, “Together, we will leverage the strengths of two leaders in the defense industry, with a focus on developing a boom refueling system for the KC-390 Millennium so that we can bring the right capability to the U.S. Department of War and other allied nations.”

He added, “The KC-390 is an operationally proven and cost-effective platform that could quickly be added to the U.S. Air Force inventory.”