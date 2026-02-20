Embraer Announces New MRO Capability for Planned C-390 Millennium with Mahindra Group

Embraer and the Mahindra Group are expanding MRO capabilities for the Embraer C-390 Millennium, building on a strategic cooperation agreement (SCA) from October 2025 to collaborate on producing the aircraft in India.

Part of the agreement proposes an MRO facility to support local comprehensive maintenance and sustainment services for C-390 aircraft in India. Services the new MRO facility aims to offer include:

Avionics support

Component repair and overhaul

Heavy and base maintenance

Structural inspections and testing

Training

This agreement follows the Indian Air Force’s selection of the C-390 Millennium for its Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program, aiming to increase local manufacturing.

Aside from supporting the Indian Air Force fleet, Embraer plans to research possibilities for establishing a regional MRO hub in India, ensuring consistent sustainment services for C-390 Millennium operators.

President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security Bosco da Costa Junior said, “Embraer is committed to delivering not only a world‑class aircraft, but also a robust, long‑term support ecosystem tailored to India’s operational and industrial requirements.”

“A state‑of‑the‑art C‑390 Millennium MRO capability in India would ensure high aircraft availability, enhanced operational autonomy and a comprehensive local sustainment solution for the Indian Air Force throughout the aircraft’s lifecycle,” commented Vinod Sahay, member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group.