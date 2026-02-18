ST Engineering to Complete A330 MRTT+ Cabin Modification with Airbus Defence and Space

Under the new MoU, both companies are collaborating on the cabin modification program’s engineering design, certification and aircraft modification services.
The Commercial Aerospace business of ST Engineering is partnering with Airbus Defence and Space on an Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport Plus (A330 MRTT+) aircraft cabin modification.

The A330 MRTT+ builds on the A330 MRTT, which is an aerial refuelling and transport platform. Under the new MoU, both companies are collaborating on the cabin modification program through:

  • Engineering design
  • Certification
  • Aircraft modification services

Head of Aerostructures and Systems, ST Engineering, Kevin Chow said, “This A330 MRTT+ cabin modification marks the latest milestone in our longstanding partnership with Airbus, which includes passenger-to-freighter conversion through our joint venture in Germany.”

Chow continued, “We will build on our successful partnership in freighter conversion and tap on our extensive capabilities in integrated cabin interiors solutions to deliver a product that meets the operator’s exact specifications and mission requirements, executed to the highest standards of quality.”

Through a global network of MRO facilities and partners, ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business works with a global network of MROs and partners. The company offers integrated cabin interiors lifecycle solutions like:

  • Cabin refurbishment and reconfiguration
  • Design and engineering
  • Product development

Key areas of customised aircraft engineering expertise at ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business include:

  • Certification
  • Supply chain management
  • Aftersales support
