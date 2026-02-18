184th Attack Squadron Named RPA Squadron of the Year by GA-ASI and Mitchell Institute

The 184th Attack Squadron (ATKS) from the Ebbing Air National Guard Base was recently awarded the 2024 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Squadron of the Year Award by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI).

The award was initially announced at the U.S. Air Force’s annual Air, Space, and Cyber Conference,

The RPA Squadron of the Year Award is given annually to the squadron that distinguishes itself through its employment of RPA in meritorious service.

The 184th Attack Squadron earned the award for its execution of 314 combat sorties. The team also delivered 5,972 hours of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) in support of the following operations:

INHERENT RESOLVE

PROSPERITY GUARDIAN

The 184th Attack Squadron led Air Force in MQ-9A Reaper operations, executing 66% of non-traditional defensive counter-small and counter small-unmanned aerial system missions. This allowed for better deterrence against threats and improved joint force lethality.

“The important work of the Flying Razorbacks embodies the Air Force’s Units of Action and displays the agility, readiness, and multi-role capability of the MQ-9A, seamlessly transitioning from operational test to combat execution,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Linn of the 184th Attack Squadron.

Linn added, “Their contributions as citizen airmen not only advances remotely piloted aircraft operations but also solidifies the United States Air Force’s dominance in ISR.”

The 184th Attack Squadron’s exceptional performance reflects the highest standards of service, earning them recognition as the premier remotely piloted aircraft squadron in the Department of the Air Force.

The award was presented by GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David Deptula of the Mitchell Institute presented the award at a formal ceremony in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on January 30. The location was chosen to allow for the inclusion of the entire “Flying Razorbacks” squadron.

“Presenting this award is always one of the highlights of my year,” said Blue, “I’m thrilled to recognize the Flying Razorbacks as the RPA Squadron of the Year.”