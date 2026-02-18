Airbus and Singapore Complete First-of-Its-Kind HTeaming Trial

Airbus has officially finished a HTeaming flight campaign with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

The flight demonstration—which took place at an airbase in Singapore—is the first time ever that an Airbus Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system (UAS) and the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) H225M helicopter were used in HTeaming.

In June 2025, the two organizations began researching crewed-uncrewed teaming applications for improving situational awareness and mission outcomes by completing a flight demonstration campaign.

In January 2026, simulated scenarios were used to showcase how a crewed helicopter can access real-time data from a UAS. This increases the aircraft’s visual range and enhances mission safety.

For example, the Flexrotor and H225M helicopter demonstrated these capabilities through a search and rescue mission that provided better situational awareness.

Airbus oversaw the design of the HTeaming system and helped integrate it into the H225M, including specialized data-link architectures.

This allowed the helicopter crew to receive and process real-time data from the Flexrotor while maintaining direct command and control of the UAS. This enabled:

Faster decision-making

Rapid mission execution

Minimized crew exposure to high-risk environments

Director Air Systems, Defence Science and Technology Agency Ang Jer Meng said, “The complexity of modern operations demands solutions that can adapt in real time.”

Jer Meng continued, “The successful flight demonstration underscores DSTA’s commitment to innovation and strong partnerships with industry to deliver cutting-edge solutions.”

“It marks a positive step forward in teaming capabilities to enhance the RSAF’s mission effectiveness, while ensuring human decision-making remains at the center of operations. This achievement gives us confidence to move further to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible for more dynamic operations,” noted Jer Meng.

Executive Vice President of Global Business at Airbus Helicopters Olivier Michalon said, “The successful teaming is a gamechanger for modern tactical operations.”

Michalon added, “This flight campaign fully illustrates the ability to exploit dual-use technologies to support secure operations. By leveraging the strengths of both platforms, air commanders are enabled with unprecedented situational awareness in complex missions and high-risk environments.”