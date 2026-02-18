QinetiQ U.S. Adds MHD-ROCKLAND as Authorized LAST Armor Lightweight Armor (LWA) Distributor

MHD-ROCKLAND (MHD-R) recently announced that QinetiQ U.S. has named MHD-R as an authorized distributor of LAST Armor Lightweight Armor (LWA).

This agreement increases access to aircraft survivability solutions for customers around the world, helping to:

Enhance mission readiness

Protect aircrews

Decrease lifecycle costs

LAST Armor LWA protects teams during military and humanitarian missions using a system powered by next-gen technology. It offers benefits like:

Advanced ballistic protection

Minimized lifecycle costs

50% weight savings

Modular and field-replaceable design

MHD-R provides fixed-wing aircraft parts and services, including comprehensive sustainment support like:

MRO capabilities

OEM-approved parts distribution

Engineering services

Integrated logistics

MHD-R serves legacy platforms, such as:

C-130 Hercules

P-3 Orion

Other essential fleets

Managing Director USA, MHD-R Andrew Smallbone said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing meaningful, mission-enhancing technologies to our customers.”

Smallbone continued, “LAST Armor LWA delivers the level of protection, performance and reliability that today’s operators demand.”

“QinetiQ U.S’s proven solution aligns perfectly with our focus on maximizing aircraft availability and helping crews return home safely,” noted Smallbone.

Vice President - Division Manager, QinetiQ U.S. Dan Deguire commented, “We are delighted to welcome MHD Rockland as an authorized distributor of our LAST Armor portfolio.”

Deguire added, “MHD ROCKLAND’s reputation for supporting critical military fleets and their deep sustainment expertise make them an ideal partner.”

“Together, we will ensure operators worldwide have access to lightweight, high-performance armor systems that enhance survivability in the most demanding environments,” said Deguire.