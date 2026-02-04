Ondas to Launch Unified Lower-Altitude to Ground Defense and Security Offering at Singapore Airshow 2026
Ondas Holdings Inc. (Ondas or the company) has announced that the company’s Comprehensive Ondas Defense and Security portfolio will be unveiled at the 2026 Singapore Airshow 2026, taking place February 3-8.
Ondas is a provider of defense and security technology based in the United States.
Ondas’ portfolio achieves a modular and software-defined system-of-systems that is scalable by integrating decision-support technologies with:
- Aerial and ground unmanned systems
- Autonomous ISR
- Counter-UAS
The Company’s portfolio integrates autonomous ISR, counter-UAS, aerial and ground unmanned, with decision-support technologies into a modular software-defined, scalable system-of-systems.
This unified approach allows for rapid responses to threats in a variety of environments, both for defense and homeland security operations.
Ondas plans to showcase its unified command-and-control layer at the Singapore Air Show. This connects unmanned ground platforms and autonomous Counter-UAS into one coordinated system.
The company’s products disrupt defense and public safety operations through:
- Autonomous drones
- Multi-layered counter-drone sensors and effectors
- Unmanned ground systems
These are all centrally controlled by a unified software-defined decision-making logic layer, delivering:
- Autonomous response capabilities
- Closed-loop detect-to-defeat workflows
- Real-time situational awareness
The comprehensive Defense and Security offerings by Ondas provide support in missions like:
- Critical infrastructure protection
- On-the-move military operations
- Border security
- Public safety missions
- Military assets protection
Ondas will exhibit its plans for governing low-altitude airspace to ground as a single autonomous operational domain while at the Singapore Airshow, located in the US Aera in Booth C-V93.
“Integrated Command and Control systems provide commanders with a comprehensive, 360-degree view of the battlespace or urban area.,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas.
Brock continued, “Our combat-proven unified command-and-control offering reflects Ondas’ position as a premier defense-tech and security company; purpose-built for simultaneous operations and scalable responses.”
“Ondas Defense and Security provide a single, comprehensive, and agile platform for operators on active missions, both homeland and defense related,” said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas.
Lugassy added, “By integrating robotics platforms, sensors, and effectors under one autonomous command-and-control umbrella, we enable defense and security organizations today to detect, decide, and act faster and with more agility—delivering a smaller operational footprint and higher mission effectiveness.”
Ondas’ announcement showcases its dedication to a broader strategy, including goals like:
- Expanding defense and security offerings
- Enhancing global partnerships
- Scaling deployment of mission-ready autonomous systems