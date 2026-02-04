Embraer Partners With Adani Defence & Aerospace for Integrated Regional Transport

Embraer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Defence & Aerospace to collaborate on the development of an integrated regional transport aircraft ecosystem.

The new industrial partnership’s main goal is to advance the Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) program in India by establishing an assembly line and then phasing increases in indigenization. The project is in line with:

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative

The UDAN regional connectivity vision

This newly proposed ecosystem could help support growing local demand while bolstering employment in manufacturing, engineering, logistics and support services.

Adani and Embraer plan to accomplish these goals by collaborating on opportunities in India like:

Aircraft manufacturing

Aftermarket services

Supply chain

Pilot training

These collaborations draw from Adani’s value chain as well as Embraer’s aircraft manufacturing and engineering expertise. Adani’s value-chain footprint includes:

MRO services

Aerospace manufacturing

Airport infrastructure

Pilot training

“India is a pivotal market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani’s strong industrial capabilities and commitment to indigenization,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Meijer added, “Together, we will evaluate the most viable, advanced, and efficient solutions in support of India’s RTA ambitions and their potential for implementation.”

“Regional aviation is the backbone of economic expansion. With initiatives like UDAN transforming air connectivity across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the need for an indigenous regional aviation ecosystem has become critical,” said Jeet Adani, director, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

“This partnership will also strengthen strategic relations between India and Brazil, bringing complementary capabilities together,” noted Adani.

“We are shaping India’s regional transport aircraft ecosystem, a bold stride toward Aatmanirbhar aviation that bridges urban-rural divides, generates high-skill employment and elevates India’s position in the global aerospace industry,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, president & CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.