GA-ASI and Calidus Aerospace to Collaborate on Remotely Piloted Aircraft and CCA in UAE

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Calidus Aerospace to co-produce combat aircraft in the UAE.

The two companies will work together on producing:

The MOU’s framework outlines GA-ASI and GA-Intelligence working with Calidus on programs like:

Airframe manufacturing

Final assembly

Test and checkout

Flight operational testing and acceptance

The agreement signing took place during UMEX and SimTEX—occurring January 20-22, 2026—by Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, managing director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group and GA-ASI President David R. Alexander.

This is the first time General Atomics’ aircraft will be manufactured in the United Arab Emirates, responding to global demand for the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and the Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft.

“Working with partners within UAE helps us to connect with key experts and capabilities in the region,” said David R. Alexander, “For General Atomics, this agreement underscores the shared commitment to long-term cooperation, technological innovation, and the advancement of our aircraft within the UAE.”

Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi said, “The signing of this MOU with General Atomics, a global leader in unmanned aircraft, represents a strategic step towards strengthening and enabling the Group’s capabilities in the unmanned systems sector in line with user requirements.”

Alblooshi continued, “This collaboration comes at a time of rapid growth in the sector both regionally and globally, drawing on the trusted expertise and manufacturing capabilities of both parties, opening the door to broader future partnerships in innovation, knowledge transfer, and expanded manufacturing, reinforcing our collective ambitions.”