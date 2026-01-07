XTEND and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works Partner on UAS Command and Control

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works has entered an agreement to work with XTEND to enable simultaneous Command and Control (C2) of multiple classes of UAS.

The new agreement focuses on integrating the XTEND Operating System (XOS) into Skunk Works' MDCX autonomy platform. This effort aims to enhance situational awareness for lower-level mission execution in joint all-domain C2 (JADC2) scenarios.

This development follows the successful integration of a Multi-Class MDCX (MC-MDCX) workstation in support of a marsupial drone mission that occurred in November 2025. This involved a larger class UAS delivering a smaller UAS class 1 drone to perform a close-in mission.

The operator of a larger class UAS used to have to pass control over to an operator with lower-level controls for classes 1 or 2 vehicles. These types of controls include:

First-person views

Mark-and-fly commands

Immersive environments

The newly planned integration of XTEND's XOS into Lockheed Martin's MC-MDCX will enable one operator to conduct both missions.

The integration demonstration showcased achievements like:

Reduction in total manpower for complex mission executions

Eliminated need for mission handoffs to lower-tiered operators

Enhanced situational awareness across the mission space

XOS offers benefits to new operators, such as:

Reduced training time

Increased operational effectiveness

Improved informed decision-making

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and XTEND are now focused on applying XTEND’s techniques to JADC2 missions and decision loops for advancing autonomous systems.