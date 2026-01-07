Indra and Airbus Chosen for Study on Spanish Signals Intelligence Aircraft

The Spanish Ministry of Defence has chosen Airbus Defence and Space and Indra Group to conduct a study for Spain’s Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) aircraft.

During the study, Airbus Defence and Space will develop a proposal for an aircraft that’s adapted to the Spanish Armed Forces’ requirements.

Indra will join Airbus in studying aspects that can eventually help develop and implement the new program, such as:

Electronic intelligence

Communications intelligence systems

The conceptual definition study is planned to last for 18 months, with a focus on identifying and analyzing platforms and equipment for signals intelligence. The aim is to determine the ideal options to implement on three aircraft in the Spanish Armed Forces fleet to use for applications like:

Detection

Tracking

Classifying

Identifying targets of interest

Later on in the project, Airbus plans to modify the chosen aircraft so it can implement Indra’s proposed signals intelligence system.

Airbus has already successfully converted other commercial aircraft into military aircraft, like the A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport. The company also has expertise in integrating mission systems and sensors into various aircraft platforms.