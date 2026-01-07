First Hot-Pit Refuel Using R-20 Expeditionary System Completed by 332nd ELRS

U.S. Airmen in the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron recently performed a hot-pit refueling with an R-20 expeditionary refueling system for the first time.

On December 14, 2025, the squadron refueled a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on a flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This reduced aircraft ground time and showcased potential for expanding expeditionary fueling capabilities.

By using the R-20 at the base for refueling, the team was able to keep the helicopter running while acquiring fuel directly from a bulk fuel bladder instead of an R-11 fuel truck.

The ability to refuel the helicopter while still running offers benefits like:

Enhanced mission responsiveness while deployed

Reduced turnaround times

Preservation of limited refueling assets

The R-20 offers more flexibility and greater fueling capacity than the standard R-11. Each R-20 hose can issue fuel at a rate of up to 450 gallons per minute, with dual-hose operations capable of delivering up to 900 gallons per minute.

While the R-11 tanker carries up to 6,000 gallons of fuel, the R-20 connects directly to bulk fuel bladders that can contain more than 200,000 gallons. This makes it possible to refuel multiple aircraft at the same time.

“Here we can hit two aircraft at a time, depending on size, and keep the mission going if we need to get sorties in the air,” said Airman 1st Class Samuel Ilet, 332nd ELRS fuels distribution operator.

Ilet added, “Deployed, you never know when something could pop off, and they have to go up as soon as possible.”

“Basically, it allows us to pump straight from the fuel bladder into the aircraft without having to worry about using an R-11,” said Staff Sgt. John Kaelin, 332nd ELRS fuels distribution noncommissioned officer in charge.

Kaelin continued, “If we had to send one or two R-11s out here, it would take away resources we need to support all of our other aircraft.”

Kaelin explained that traditional cold refueling for UH-60 helicopters can take as long as 75 minutes, encompassing system checks and shutdown procedures. Using the R-20 for hot-pit refueling reduces ground time by 66% and allows aircrews to return to the air faster.

“In a deployed setting, the longer it takes for them to get back out, the longer whoever they’re going to help is waiting on them,” Kaelin said.