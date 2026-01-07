Elbit Systems to Provide Direct Infrared Countermeasures Systems for European Defense Applications

Elbit Systems Ltd has accepted new contracts to provide its advanced Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) systems for defense applications for various European countries.

The contracts amount to a total worth of around $150 million.

The first contract involves Elbit Systems offering additional protection for high-value airborne platforms in an unnamed European country by implementing its DIRCM technology on the country’s fleet.

Other contracts that Elbit Systems entered involve providing DIRCM systems for European countries in NATO, specifically their transport aircraft. The aim of these orders is to improve survivability and operational safety in strategic airlift missions.

Elbit Systems designed its J-MUSIC DIRCM system to protect aircraft from manpads by integrating laser technology with imaging capabilities. This system is used by military and commercial aircraft.

Elbit Systems’ DIRCM systems counter progressing threats by offering:

Reliable performance

Impressive flexibility

Easy integration into many aircraft types

General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW Oren Sabag said, "The continued trust the European and global community places in Elbit Systems’ DIRCM self-protection solutions reflects the company’s growing reputation as an innovative airborne defense technology provider, offering effective protection for aircraft and personnel against the most advanced threats."