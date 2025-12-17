First PEGASUS Aircraft Arrives in Germany from Bombardier

The first aircraft that’s part of the PEGASUS program (Persistent German Airborne Surveillance System) has landed in Germany at Lufthansa Technik’s Hamburg headquarters.

This milestone was achieved through collaboration between Bombardier Defense and Lufthansa Technik Defense.

The PEGASUS program was created to integrate next-generation airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) capability into the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr). HENSOLDT leads the program.

As general contractor, HENSOLDT is responsible for realizing the PEGASUS weapon system and accompanying aspects like:

Ground station

Training facility

Data analysis capabilities

Since the aircraft arrived, the project can now move on from the current phase—based in the United States and focusing on platform design and development—to the next phase in Germany, which involves certification and mission system integration.

At Lufthansa Technik, next steps for the project will include:

Integration of the SIGINT system based on HENSOLDT’s Kalaetron Integral

Installation of the mission cabin

Integration of additional military and communication systems

Civil and military certification of the aircraft

Technical and flight personnel are also currently training to prepare for the aircraft’s entry-into-service, developing technical documentation to guide operational use.

“This delivery marks a decisive step towards operational capability,” said Jürgen Halder, vice president Airborne SIGINT at HENSOLDT, “With the arrival of the first aircraft in Hamburg, we are entering the crucial phase of system integration and qualification.”

Halder added, “Together with our partners, we are now moving from design and test into full implementation — bringing the next generation of airborne intelligence to life.”

“Bombardier’s high-performing Global aircraft are the go-to choice for the most demanding government missions around the world,” said Steve Patrick, Vice President, Bombardier Defense.

Patrick continued, “We are proud to collaborate with HENSOLDT and Lufthansa Technik to help bring this next-generation signals intelligence aircraft to the German Armed Forces.”

“Seeing the PEGASUS aircraft returning to Hamburg for their important next chapter is a proud moment for our teams,” said Michael von Puttkamer, vice president Special Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik.

He added, “This milestone marks the start of an exciting new phase in which we will bring together technology, craftsmanship, and special mission aircraft expertise to deliver one of the most advanced airborne intelligence platforms ever built.”

As prime subcontractor, Lufthansa Technik Defense oversees the procurement and modification of aircraft as well as the integration of HENSOLDT’s reconnaissance system.

Bombardier Defense provides the high-performance Global 6000 platform as well as engineering and flight-testing expertise.