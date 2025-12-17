Airbus Secures Framework Contract for AI Integrations for French Armed Forces

Dec. 17, 2025
A graphic shows a blue background with icons of desktop computer screens and 1's and 0's

Airbus Defence and Space has recently secured a framework contract of up to €50 million from the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA).

The contract covers the integration of AI components and information systems from Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters into resources of the French armed forces, including:

  • Information
  • Communication
  • Cybersecurity systems

First, Airbus will focus on expanding the Spationav capabilities. This is a French maritime surveillance system that uses AI elements and enables satellite systems to automatically merge surveillance data with that from Spationav.

The company is also looking into other uses for Spationav, including real-time help with management and optimization for military telecommunications networks. This could be useful in fields like:

  • Cybersecurity
  • Intelligence
  • Connectivity

This framework allows the DGA and Airbus to collaborate with the Ministerial Agency for Defence AI (AMIAD).

This organization was founded in May 2024 to help France advance technologically. It also contributes to France’s strategy of increasing sovereignty in defense and developing and identifying uses for artificial intelligence for the military’s operations.

