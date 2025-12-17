Sparrow Line by ePropelled Adds New Brushless Motors for Defense Applications

The new Sparrow line models were designed for applications like small UAVs, loitering munitions, ISR platforms and autonomous systems.
Dec. 17, 2025
4 min read
Spc. Josefina Garcia | US Army V Corps
A person wearing military fatigues holds a drone in their hand

First-person view drone release- the 1 ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, tests purpose-built, retrievable FPV drones to highlight the ability against autonomous targets to improve battlefield readiness and integration with armored units.

ePropelled recently expanded its Sparrow product line of high-efficiency brushless motorsr by adding three new advanced models specially designed for defense applications.

The models announced were:

  • APM 1404
  • APM 2207.5
  • APM 3115

ePropelled’s expansion to the Sparrow line was inspired by continuously increasing demand for high-efficiency propulsion in defense platforms that maintain a light weight, especially for applications like:

  • Small UAVs
  • Loitering munitions
  • ISR platforms
  • Autonomous systems

Key benefits of the new brushless motors noted by ePropelled include:

  • Enhanced power density
  • Improved reliability for mission-critical deployments
  • Increased environmental robustness
  • Longer mission endurance
  • Optimized power-to-weight ratios for small and mid-sized platforms
  • Ruggedized construction for harsh operating environments
  • Low acoustic signatures for stealth-oriented missions

The APM 1404 – Ultra-Light Micro Propulsion model was designed for aircraft like micro-UAVs and short-range ISR drones that call for minimal weight and maximum efficiency, with key features like:

  • Design for extremely compact platforms
  • Impressive thrust and efficiency at minimal weight, making it ideal for.

The APM 2207.5 – High-Output Mini-Class Performance model improves thermal performance and torque, making it ideal for applications such as:

  • Small tactical UAVs
  • Vertical-lift micro-systems
  • Electric tactical subsystems

The APM 3115 – High-Power Tactical-Grade Motor model was built with exceptionally robust propulsion for demanding mission profiles, such as:

  • Loitering munitions
  • Medium-range ISR drones
  • Hybrid tactical platforms

“As defense requirements evolve, propulsion technology must evolve with them,” said Nick Grewal, CEO at ePropelled.

Grewal continued, “By expanding our Sparrow line, we’re providing system integrators and defense innovators with industry standard motors and propulsion systems that are smaller, more efficient, more powerful, and more reliable than ever before.”

The APM 1404, APM 2207.5, and APM 3115 are available now, with full technical specifications and performance data online.

