Sparrow Line by ePropelled Adds New Brushless Motors for Defense Applications

ePropelled recently expanded its Sparrow product line of high-efficiency brushless motorsr by adding three new advanced models specially designed for defense applications.

The models announced were:

APM 1404

APM 2207.5

APM 3115

ePropelled’s expansion to the Sparrow line was inspired by continuously increasing demand for high-efficiency propulsion in defense platforms that maintain a light weight, especially for applications like:

Small UAVs

Loitering munitions

ISR platforms

Autonomous systems

Key benefits of the new brushless motors noted by ePropelled include:

Enhanced power density

Improved reliability for mission-critical deployments

Increased environmental robustness

Longer mission endurance

Optimized power-to-weight ratios for small and mid-sized platforms

Ruggedized construction for harsh operating environments

Low acoustic signatures for stealth-oriented missions

The APM 1404 – Ultra-Light Micro Propulsion model was designed for aircraft like micro-UAVs and short-range ISR drones that call for minimal weight and maximum efficiency, with key features like:

Design for extremely compact platforms

Impressive thrust and efficiency at minimal weight, making it ideal for.

The APM 2207.5 – High-Output Mini-Class Performance model improves thermal performance and torque, making it ideal for applications such as:

Small tactical UAVs

Vertical-lift micro-systems

Electric tactical subsystems

The APM 3115 – High-Power Tactical-Grade Motor model was built with exceptionally robust propulsion for demanding mission profiles, such as:

Loitering munitions

Medium-range ISR drones

Hybrid tactical platforms

“As defense requirements evolve, propulsion technology must evolve with them,” said Nick Grewal, CEO at ePropelled.

Grewal continued, “By expanding our Sparrow line, we’re providing system integrators and defense innovators with industry standard motors and propulsion systems that are smaller, more efficient, more powerful, and more reliable than ever before.”

The APM 1404, APM 2207.5, and APM 3115 are available now, with full technical specifications and performance data online.