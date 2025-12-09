Moog Chooses Skynaute Navigation by Safran Federal Systems for Hercules Avionics

Moog Inc. has chosen the Skynaute navigation solution by Safran Federal Systems to be implemented into its Genesys Avionics Suite for the Lockheed Hercules platform.

The Genesys Avionics Suite is being provided to Lockheed Martin Hercules aircraft like:

L-Series

C-130

Skynaute is an inertial reference unit based on HRG Crystal technology, and the agreement allows Safran Federal Systems to provide Skynaute units to Moog to enhance navigation performance in the Hercules avionics suite.

Designed for use in next-generation military aircraft as well as legacy aircraft, Skynaute benefits operators with:

Improved accuracy

Reduced size

Enhanced robustness

Lighter weight

Minimal power consumption

The Skynaute system can be used for modernization and retrofit progams—such as the Hercules—especially those that are key for tactical transport operations and global air mobility.

Senior Director of Business Development, Navigation Systems at Safran Federal Systems Tony Full said, “Being selected by Moog underscores the reliability, innovation, and mission readiness of our Skynaute solution.”

Full continued, “This collaboration continues our tradition of delivering precise, resilient navigation technologies to meet the evolving needs of military aviation.”