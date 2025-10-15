Allient Inc. to Showcase New Defense Technology Solutions at AUSA 2025

Allient Inc. has announced that it will demonstrate its next-generation technologies that are powering new tactical systems at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition.

The 2025 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition is taking place on on October 13-15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., and Allient will be present at Booth #4243.

Allient designs and manufactures solutions and products in power, controls and motion for global applications.

At the event, Allient will feature its latest defense solutions, including:

UAS Propulsion: Allient offers frameless and slotless motors, made in the USA, with impressive torque density and zero cogging. Their compact designs and precise flight control make them ideal for agile UAV / UAS systems.

Electrified and Lightweight Ground Mobility : Allient's next-gen electrified ground vehicles have silent electric drive systems that reduce weight while maintaining performance. Many ground vehicle solutions also feature lightweight composites.

: Allient’s next-gen electrified ground vehicles have silent electric drive systems that reduce weight while maintaining performance. Many ground vehicle solutions also feature lightweight composites. Integrated Controller & Actuation Systems : Allient based systems deliver real-time, multi-axis coordination with high-bandwidth communication, ideal for motion control and actuation in mission-critical environments.

: Allient based systems deliver real-time, multi-axis coordination with high-bandwidth communication, ideal for motion control and actuation in mission-critical environments. Gimbal & Camera Stabilization: Allient’s high-precision motors and drives deliver cogless, high-resolution motion for autonomous systems, ISR platforms and targeting.

"Allient’s track record in defense applications continues to set us apart in the industry." said President of Allient Defense, Chief Growth Officer, and Corporate Vice President Steve Warzala.

Warzala continued, “We look forward to showcasing our latest advancements and unique blend of technologies at AUSA, highlighting how Allient is shaping the future of defense for the Warfighter and beyond.”

AUSA is attended by military leaders, government officials and industry innovators from around the world, and the event highlights mission-critical solutions supporting the U.S. Army and allied forces.

Organized by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), the event highlights advancements in areas like:

