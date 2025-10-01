Civilian Aircraft Mechanics at Kirtland AFB Join IAM Local 794 by Unanimous Vote

The IAM Union has announced that a new group of civilian aircraft mechanics and electronic maintenance technicians voted unanimously to join IAM Local 794 in Albuquerque, N.M.

These technicians and mechanics serve at Kirtland Air Force Base and are employed by Yulista Aerospace and Defense.

Key issues that informed the unanimous vote to join the IAM included:

Safe working conditions

Fair pay

Voice in major workplace decisions

Reliable scheduling

“This unanimous vote shows the undeniable power of solidarity,” said IAM Western Territory General Vice President Robert “Bobby” Martinez.

Martinez continued, “These mechanics and technicians have made it clear they want a voice at work, and the IAM is proud to stand with them as they fight for fair treatment and dignity on the job that they deserve for the work they provide to our country”

“This outcome reflects the shared recognition that workers deserve a collective voice in ensuring fair treatment, strong safety standards and the respect their skills merit,” said IAM Local 794 President Ashley Long.

Long added, “We believe this union victory will lead to improved morale, higher job satisfaction and ultimately enhanced readiness and aircraft safety, all of which benefit everyone involved.”

These highly skilled workers service and maintain the CV-22 Osprey aircraft used by U.S. Air Force Special Operations. Their decision to join the IAM follows a vote to secure IAM representation in October 2024 by another group comprising: