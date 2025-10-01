Lockheed Martin Introduces Martin Vectis Collaborative Combat Aircraft

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works has debuted the Lockheed Martin Vectis, a Group 5 survivable and lethal collaborative combat aircraft (CCA).

The new aircraft showcases the company’s expertise in:

Autonomous systems

Fighter aircraft

Open mission architectures

"Lockheed Martin Vectis is the culmination of our expertise in complex systems integration, advanced fighter development and autonomy," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.

Sanchez continued, "We're not simply building a new platform—we're creating a new paradigm for air power based on a highly capable, customizable and affordable agile drone framework."

What to Know About Lockheed Martin Vectis

Lockheed Martin Vectis operates with key integration capabilities such as:

Integrating with 5th and next-gen aircraft to advance the Family of Systems vision for next-gen air dominance

Maintaining high performance on common control systems like the MDCX to ensure compatibility across the command and control spectrum

The next-gen combat aircraft features mission capabilities like:

Executing precision strike, ISR targeting, electronic warfare and offensive and defensive counter air missions

Offering multi-domain connectivity, both standalone and also as part of integrated teaming missions with crewed aircraft like the F-35

Achieving endurance ranges compatible with Indo-Pacific, European and Central Command theaters

Other key features of the Lockheed Martin Vectis bolstered during the production process include:

Stealth: Leverages decades of experience in stealth advancement to deliver best-in-CCA-class survivability

Leverages decades of experience in stealth advancement to deliver best-in-CCA-class survivability Affordability: Applies advanced manufacturing and digital engineering techniques learned from next-gen aircraft development to drive affordability and speed

Applies advanced manufacturing and digital engineering techniques learned from next-gen aircraft development to drive affordability and speed Open Systems: Built to avoid vendor lock by aligning with Government Reference Architectures

With parts ordered and a team ready for execution, the Lockheed Martin Vectis is currently in development. Skunk Works is investing the funds and manpower to build and test survivable while broadening alignment with new tri-service architectures and global requirements as they are defined.